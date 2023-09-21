Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Commodity analysts at Dutch multinational banking and financial services company ING Bank have said the oil price rally still has room to run, and have forecast that Brent crude will break above $100 per barrel in the near-term assuming OPEC+ doesn’t budge with its supply cuts. Like many other oil experts, ING says the markets have tightened considerably due to production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and see the current deficit of more than 2MMbbls/d persisting through the fourth quarter of the current year. Their latest…