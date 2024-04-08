Low Natural Gas Prices Curb U.S. Oil Production Gains

U.S. oil producers are not in a rush to significantly boost production despite oil prices hovering at a six-month high, as multi-year low natural gas prices are holding back drilling in parts of the Permian and costs have increased, analysts and industry executives tell Reuters. Last week, WTI crude prices hit their highest level of the year so far, and the highest since the middle of October 2023, amid geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East and signs of tightening oil markets. But producers in America, where part of the natural gas is…