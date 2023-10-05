Lukoil Pivots To Turkey With $1.5B Refinery Deal Amid Sanctions

Russian Lukoil will lend $1.5 billion to Azerbaijan’s state-run Socar to enable its Turkish STAR refinery to receive Russian crude oil imports again, after sanctions-related financial restrictions forced a cut-off this summer, Reuters reported exclusively on Thursday. As European refiners halted purchases of Russian oil under the sanctions regime, Lukoil, a private company, is seeking refining customers situated near Russian ports to recapture market share. Socar’s STAR refinery in Turkey has a 200,000 barrel-per-day refining…