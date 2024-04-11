M&A Fever Hits Canada’s Oil and Gas Industry

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) wave sweeping through the U.S. oil and gas industry has reached Canada, which could see a megamerger in the coming months. Smaller deals are already taking place as 2023 saw an increase in the value of transactions in Canada’s oil and gas sector. Unlike in the United States, most Canadian firms are not in an urgent need to add future drilling inventory as the oil sands have years of crude yet to be produced. The Groundwork for Canadian Oil & Gas Deals The next M&A wave in Canada will consist…