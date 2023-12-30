Major Investments Propel Smart Grid Development Worldwide

As more electricity grids worldwide are being connected to renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar farms, suppliers are using this as the opportunity to develop smart grids that are safer, can better respond to consumer needs, and can carry out real-time demand monitoring activities. While this is no easy or cheap feat, the expansion of smart grids could enhance power distribution and improve efficiency, leading to a long-term cost reduction. Smart grids are electric grids – a network of transmission lines, substations, and…