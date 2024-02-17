Major Oil Companies Make Moves in Megamerger Frenzy

Over the last year, several oil and gas majors have undergone high-profile mergers as we enter the era of the megamerger. Big Oil in the U.S. appears to be undergoing a transition, as several well-known companies make large acquisitions to solidify their position in the future of oil and gas. In October, both Chevron and Exxon announced a major new deal, with Occidental following in December, and Diamondback in February, suggesting this is the new direction that U.S. oil and gas is going to go from now on. In October, Chevron announced it…