Major Trade Union Strike Shuts Down Nigeria’s Electricity Grid

The largest trade unions in Nigeria shut down on Monday the country’s power grid in an indefinite nationwide strike over the minimum wage. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said that the Labour Union had shut down the national grid, resulting in a nationwide blackout in the early morning on Monday. “At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were…