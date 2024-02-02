Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Sky News Arabia is reporting Friday morning that major US strikes against Iran-aligned targets may begin within hours, while NBC is once again reporting that Biden’s counterattack plan in response to the killing of three Americans last weekend is expected to unfold over days and possibly even weeks. The speculation over the scope of the expected attacks has grown with each passing day that there are no strikes. An overnight Israeli attack on parts of Damascus triggered initial speculation it could have been the start of the US operation,…