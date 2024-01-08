Manufacturing Slowdown Weighs on Oil Demand

Continued weakness in manufacturing activity in the United States, Europe, and China eased demand for diesel and other distillates in the fourth quarter, also easing the diesel markets that were very tight at the beginning of the third quarter. The U.S., Eurozone, and Chinese manufacturing indexes all showed contraction at year-end as the sector entered 2024 with only slight optimism about regaining momentum this year. The weak manufacturing activity, which has marked most of 2023 in the United States and Europe, and the uneven…