Market Sentiment Shifts as Buyers Resist Steelmaker Price Increases

Via Metal Miner The Raw Steels Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with a modest 1.38% decline in steel prices from March to April. U.S. flat rolled steel prices continued to trade down throughout March. Meanwhile, HRC prices fell 8.35% to close the month at a new lower low. However, hot rolled coil prices traded up during the first week of April, returning to where they stood in early March. Steel Prices Flatten After Price Hikes Steelmaker price hikes throughout March offered a visible hurdle to the flat rolled downtrends as steel prices…