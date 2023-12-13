Marshall Islands Shuts Down Insurer of “Dark Fleet” Oil Tanker

The Marshall Islands, one of the most popular flag states for oil tankers, has shut down an insurance company that has been offering insurance services to oil tankers part of the growing “dark fleet” that skirts sanctions and carries Russian, Venezuelan, or Iranian oil, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing International Registries. The insurer, the Continental Steamship Owners Mutual Protecting & Indemnity Association Ltd, was “forcibly dissolved” by the Marshall Islands, according to International…