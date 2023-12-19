Mass Cyber Attack on Iranian Gas Stations Claimed by Israeli Group

Iran’s petrol stations nationwide have been disrupted by a cyberattack, according to Iranian officials, who have placed blame on a hacking group linked to Israel, Iranian and Israeli media report. It is unclear how many petrol stations have been affected in the attack, with the Iranian oil minister saying earlier on Monday that some 70% had been disrupted, but later noting that 1,650 out of 3,800 petrol stations had been attacked. Iran is blaming a hacking group that goes by the name of “Predatory Sparrow” (Gonjeshke Darande),…