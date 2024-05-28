Mega-Batteries Key in the Electrification of Heavy Industry

Despite declining interest in electric passenger vehicles, some companies are pushing forward with the electrification of a much more challenging segment of the transport industry: heavy machinery. Electrifying trucks, bulldozers, tractors, and excavators is tricky because of the amount of fuel they currently use to do their job. And yet, some companies say they are doing it—with lots and lots of batteries. The Financial Times recently profiled one such company, based in Ireland, which makes battery packs for…