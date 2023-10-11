11 Oct, 23

Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

UncategorizedNo Comments

Back in April, Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods touted to investors the company’s newly created ‘Low Carbon’ business which he claimed has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and gas business within a decade and generate hundreds of billions in revenues.  Woods outlined projections showing how the business has the potential to hit revenue of billions of dollars within the next five years; tens of billions in 5-10 years, and hundreds of billions after the initial 10-year ramp-up. Exxon believes that…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.