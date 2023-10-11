Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

Back in April, Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods touted to investors the company’s newly created ‘Low Carbon’ business which he claimed has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and gas business within a decade and generate hundreds of billions in revenues. Woods outlined projections showing how the business has the potential to hit revenue of billions of dollars within the next five years; tens of billions in 5-10 years, and hundreds of billions after the initial 10-year ramp-up. Exxon believes that…