Memorial Day Travel Expected to Near Record High

Around 43.8 million Americans will travel during Memorial Day weekend—the highest in nearly two decades, AAA projections showed on Monday in what would be a near-record unofficial start to summer travel in the U.S. AAA expects 43.8 million Americans to head 50 miles or more from home by all means of transportation over the Memorial Day holiday travel period between Thursday, May 23, and Monday, May 27, 2024. If this projection pans out, this year’s total number of travelers for Memorial Day would be a 4%…