Methane Rule Pits Texas Oil, Gas Industry Against White House

The Texas Railroad Commission—the states regulatory body for its entire oil and gas industry—has asked the Texas attorney general to sue the Biden Administration over its law designed to lower emissions within the oil and gas industry. The rule was issued in December by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and deals specifically with methane released in the course of producing oil and gas. It is the second action in less than a week, after last week, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian sent a letter to President Joe Biden…