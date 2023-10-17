Mexico Working On Famous 2024 Oil Hedge

Mexico is currently working to lock in crude oil prices for export for next year as part of its lucrative oil hedging program. Mexico’s oil hedging program—referred to as the Hacienda Hedge—is fairly universally thought of as quite remarkable—profitable more often than not—and in some years when oil prices fall sharply, extremely profitable. The idea behind Mexico’s well-to-do billion-dollar Hacienda Hedge allows Mexico to buy put options in the Fall of each year for the coming year that give Mexico the option…