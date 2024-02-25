Mexico’s President Has Failed to Deliver on Clean Energy Promises

Mexico’s progress on its clean energy transition is headed in reverse. The nation’s greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector increased by 11% last year to reach a five-year high of more than 175 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). This climate backtracking stems from a number of causes from failing hydropower plants to years of a tumultuous and petro-aggressive presidential term under controversial President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In 2023 Mexico’s hydropower production dropped to 20-year…