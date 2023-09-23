Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

Michael Bloomberg is doubling down on his climate ambition to “finish the job on coal” and shut down all remaining coal-fired power plants in the United States by 2030. As part of the Beyond Carbon campaign, Bloomberg, who is also the UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, announced this week an additional $500 million commitment to end coal-fired generation in the U.S., block all new natural gas plants, and slash gas plant capacity by half by the end of the decade. Bloomberg, via Bloomberg Philanthropies,…