Michigan Governor Signs Clean Energy Package

Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law on Tuesday a clean energy package that will have the state carbon-free by 2040. The clean energy package, known as the Clean Energy and Jobs Act, is a compilation of bills designed to improve energy efficiency requirements in the state and simplify the permitting process for clean energy projects, including wind and solar. The Clean Energy and Jobs Act has been described by some as requiring Michigan’s utilities to switch 100% of its sales to clean energy sources by 2040. But the…