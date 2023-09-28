Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions

Bill Gates has been one of nuclear energy’s staunchest and most vocal advocates for years now. “Nuclear energy, if we do it right, will help us solve our climate goals,” Gates told ABC News earlier this year. “That is, get rid of the greenhouse gas emissions without making the electricity system far more expensive or less reliable.” And Gates is not just a mouthpiece for nuclear – he’s been busy putting his words to action over the last few years. First, Gates teamed with fellow billionaire Warren Buffet — the two men…