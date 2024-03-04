Middle East Green Hydrogen Gains Momentum

More than 350 industry professionals gathered in Dubai last week to give hydrogen a reality check. It became apparent during two days of discussions that, as a future fuel for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), hydrogen will not be easy to establish. The flurry of project announcements over the past few years has slowed and few have reached financing. “As we’ve heard, there’s a lull,” said one speaker at World Hydrogen MENA. A sense of hard work ahead seemed to prevail. Yet there was general agreement that the…