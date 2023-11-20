Middle East Upstream Wins On Investment Dollars, New Jobs

A recent World Energy Employment report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has revealed that jobs in the global oil and gas industry have now fully recovered, and even exceeded, pre-pandemic levels. According to the report, the global upstream oil and gas sector now employs 11.5 million people, with growth being particularly robust in the LNG sector where jobs have increased 33% since 2021 thanks to an abundance of fresh investments. Availability of employment opportunities has, however, been very uneven with National Oil Companies…