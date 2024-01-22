Milei Forced To Backtrack on Argentina State Oil Co. Privatization

Argentina’s newly elected president, Libertarian Javier Milei, has been forced to make concessions in his radical market reform package, shelving plans to privatize state-run oil company YPF SA, Bloomberg reports. On Monday, the omnibus bill currently before Congress did not include YPF privatization plans, with negotiations having led to certain concessions in Milei’s radical market liberalization plans. Milei had proposed the privatization of 41 state-owned companies, including YPF, the country’s nuclear energy…