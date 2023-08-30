Military Seizes Power In Mineral-Rich Gabon

Elections in Gabon have ended in a coup, with the country’s military leaders seizing power following an announcement that President Ali Bongo–a member of a family that has controlled the Central African nation for over 50 years–had won a third term in office. As of Wednesday morning, all state institutions had been dissolved, with General Brice Oligui Nguema appearing to have been installed as the leader of the junta. The coup in Gabon follows a coup in Niger in July. Ali Bongo assumed power in Gabon in 2009,…