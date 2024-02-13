Mining Billionaire Slams Carbon Capture as ‘Falsehood’

Carbon capture has failed for decades and policymakers need real solutions to emissions reductions, not a “complete falsehood” such as CCS, according to Andrew Forrest, the Australian billionaire who is the founder of iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group. “We’re going to keep burning fossil fuels and somehow magically get rid of the carbon down into the ground where there is no proof that it will stay there, but heaps of proof that it fails,” Forrest said on Tuesday at a conference in Paris for the 50th anniversary…