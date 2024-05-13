Mining Giant Anglo American Rebuffs Another BHP Takeover Offer

Anglo American said on Monday it had rejected a second takeover offer from BHP which would create a major mining group. Last month, mining giant BHP made an all-share offer for fellow major Anglo American. If completed, the deal would be the biggest one in the mining world in years. On the day after announcing it had received an offer from BHP, Anglo American rejected the proposal, after the Board and its advisers concluded that it “significantly undervalues Anglo American and its future prospects.”…