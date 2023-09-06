MIT Unveils Next-Gen Carbon Capture Technology

Currently when CO2 is trapped before it escapes into the atmosphere, the process requires a large amount of energy and equipment. Now MIT researchers have designed a capture system using an electrochemical cell that can easily grab and release CO2. The device operates at room temperature and requires less energy than conventional, amine-based carbon-capture systems. The researchers reported in ACS Central Science that the design is a capture system using an electrochemical cell that can easily grab and release CO2. The device operates at…