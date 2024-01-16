Mitsubishi to Invest in World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project

A major Japanese corporation is planning a massive investment in what would be the world’s biggest green hydrogen project. The move is a sign that the industry is persevering and pursuing the construction of clean energy projects even as costs have increased. Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, a giant trading house, plans to invest around $690 million (over 100 billion Japanese yen) in a green hydrogen production plant planned in Rotterdam’s Europoort industrial area, Nikkei Asia reported this week. …