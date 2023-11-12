12 Nov, 23

Moldova Faces EU Pressure To Levy More Sanctions Against Russia

Moldova has to take further steps in aligning itself with the European Union’s punitive measures and sanctions against Russia, the bloc’s executive body recommended in its annual progress report that advocates the conditional opening of membership negotiations with Chisinau. Moldova and Ukraine obtained candidate status for EU membership in June last year, and the European Commission’s report published on November 8 commends the small southeastern European country for fulfilling six out of nine criteria needed to open membership negotiations. The…

