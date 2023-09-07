Moldova Snubs Gazprom’s Massive Energy Debt Claim With $8.6 Million Counter

Moldova’s energy minister says the government will propose that Moldovagaz, a subsidiary of Gazprom, pay the Russian gas giant $8.6 million to settle a debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million. Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said the government would propose paying the $8.6 million, an amount he said was “arrived at following a complex estimate” and after an international audit that disputed Russia’s claim that Moldovagaz owed $709 million.The audit showed that there was no documentation for some of the debt and another…