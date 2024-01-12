More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 2 to 619 this week, compared to 775 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week, settling at 499–down by 124 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 117, a loss of 33 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs hit 3 rigs after rising by 1. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production…