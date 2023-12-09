More U.S. Diesel Headed To Europe In December

The United States is on track to ship more diesel to Europe this month, with Europe’s diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East falling so far this month. While Europe’s desire to wean itself completely off Russian fuel supplies, Europe’s appetite for imported diesel and gasoil hasn’t diminished. In fact, it is estimated that it will increase this month to 290,000 bpd, preliminary estimates from Kpler and compiled by Bloomberg show. This is the highest level of diesel and gasoil imports since July of 2018. U.S.…