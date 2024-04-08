Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Abandoning petrol-burning vehicles and adopting low-­carbon technologies to power tomorrow’s economy are trends accelerating across the nation. To do this, access to rare earth metals, key ingredients in many of these ‘green’ technologies, must be sourced domestically – not from China, an emerging national security threat to the US. As the world fractures into a multipolar state, there is a big push domestically to revive America’s metals and mining industry and reduce reliance on Asia. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba recently conveyed…