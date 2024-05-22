Moscow Withdraws Draft That Proposed Expanding its Territorial Waters

Russia has withdrawn without explanation a Defense Ministry draft that proposed revising Moscow’s maritime border in the eastern Baltic Sea and expanding its territorial waters that raised the ire of littoral NATO members Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, and Estonia. The draft, dated May 21, was initially published on an official Russian portal of legal drafts. It proposed expanding Russia’s territorial waters in the Gulf of Finland and around the Kaliningrad exclave near the maritime borders with Finland, Estonia, and Lithuania. Since Russia…