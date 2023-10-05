Moscow’s Battlefront Drones Linked To Chinese Manufacturer

More than a year after DJI — the preeminent Chinese drone maker — first said it would stop doing business in Russia and Ukraine, its products continue to play a decisive role on the battlefield, with new research shared with RFE/RL showing that they are being sold to Russian companies and training centers with links to Moscow’s war effort. The findings — compiled by Molfar, a Ukrainian business intelligence consultancy and corroborated by RFE/RL — show that DJI’s small, low-cost drones are being sold to Russian entities that are part of its…