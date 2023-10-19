Most Americans Wouldn’t Buy An Electric Vehicle

The majority of Americans would not choose an electric vehicle for their next purchase of a car, a recent poll by Yahoo Finance and Ipsos has shown. Despite the Biden Administration’s push to accelerate EV adoption and the many new models automakers are offering and planning to offer, most Americans remain skeptical about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle, according to the poll. Cost, range, and availability of charging points and infrastructure are primary concerns weighing on U.S. consumers’ decision whether to buy…