Musk Expects Tesla To Pass Apple, Aramco in Five Years

Tesla could become the world’s most valuable company, surpassing Apple and Aramco combined, as long as it “executes well” over the next five years. This is a prediction that its chief executive Elon Musk first made on Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call but confirmed at the end of the year. “I stand by my prediction that, if Tesla executes extremely well over the next 5 years, that the long term value could exceed Apple and Aramco combined,” Musk wrote in an X post. Apple’s market capitalization is $2.99…