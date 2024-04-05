05 Apr, 24

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

Reuters reported on Friday that Tesla has canceled its inexpensive car that would have catapulted Tesla’s sales growth, citing anonymous sources and a company message seen by the news outlet. “Reuters is lying (again),” Elon Musk said on Twitter in a response to Zerohedge, who cited the Reuters headline, shortly following the article’s publication. The anonymous sources said they become privy to Tesla’s plans to scrap the cheaper model in a meeting in late February. According to Reuters, these sources said that Tesla…

