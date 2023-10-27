Musk’s Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory Delays

A reporter from rocket blog NASASpaceflight reveals Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, has been placed under review (again) by the US Fish & Wildlife Service, with consultation by the Federal Aviation Administration, about the Endangered Species Act of 1973. This review process will take upwards of 135 days and delay any imminent rocket launch because the government wants to understand the environmental impacts of rocket launches. We can’t help but view this investigation by the government with great skepticism,…