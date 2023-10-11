Namibia Expects First Oil Production By 2030

One of the world’s exploration hotspots, Namibia, expects first oil from the recent major offshore discoveries by 2030, the country’s Petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino told Reuters on Wednesday. “For the oil project, deep water we are thinking of having an FPSO and then exporting the crude to the market,” the commissioner told Reuters on the sidelines of a petroleum conference in South Africa. Over the past two years, TotalEnergies and Shell have made large discoveries offshore Namibia. The supermajors are currently carrying…