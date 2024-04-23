Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Shares of Portuguese integrated energy operator Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY) have popped more than 20% in Monday’s early trading session after the company announced that the first phase of its exploration in the Mopane field in offshore Namibia could contain at least 10B barrels of oil. Galp says it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March, with, “significant light oil columns discovered in high-quality reservoir sands.” The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin,…