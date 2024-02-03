Nanosheet Breakthrough to Boost Sustainable Hydrogen Production

City University of Hong Kong scientists have recently developed a novel strategy to engineer stable and efficient ultrathin nanosheet catalysts by forming Turing structures with multiple nanotwin crystals. This innovative discovery paves the way for enhanced catalyst performance for green hydrogen production. The report about the research has been published in Nature Communications. Hydrogen energy has emerged as a promising alternative to fossil fuels, offering a clean and sustainable energy source. However, the development of low-cost and efficient…