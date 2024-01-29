29 Jan, 24

Naphtha Margins Jump To 2022 High as Ship with Russian Fuel Attacked  

Refining margins for naphtha in Asia jumped to their highest level in nearly two years on Monday, following an attack in the Gulf of Aden on a tanker transporting Russian fuel.    The profit for making naphtha, a key feedstock for the petrochemicals industry, jumped in Asia on Monday to a premium of $0.25 over Dubai crude, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Asian traders were spooked by the attack on the vessel carrying fuel from Russia, after the Iran-aligned Houthis had said earlier this month that Russian shipments were…

