National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid has announced a wide range of policies and investments aimed at upgrading the U.K. and U.S. grid systems and tackling the backlog of energy projects waiting to be connected. While this is optimistic for the energy infrastructure of the two countries, climate activists are concerned that some of the moves may deter investment in renewable energy projects as the connectivity outlook remains uncertain. In addition, energy experts have repeatedly stated the enormous magnitude of the task of upgrading the U.K. and U.S. grid systems, with…