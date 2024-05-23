National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment

One of the biggest fundraisers in the UK this year just hit the market, with National Grid’s pitch to bring £7 billion in over the next five years to help fund its £60 billion energy transition investment plan. The new £60 billion plan is ambitious, with just over half of the investment being spent in the UK, and the rest going to National Grid’s US operations. The plan allows investors to buy seven new shares at a discount of roughly a third, for every 24 shares they already own. “Incentives like this…