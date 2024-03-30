National Grid’s Gas Bill Sparks Outrage Among UK Consumers

Research by a leading energy body shows that the cost of balancing Britain’s National Grid has leaped 55 percent in the last two years. Research conducted by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) and shared exclusively with City A.M, show that in 2022 and 2023, the National Grid Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) spent £7bn of consumer money on gas to fill in when renewable energy sources were not meeting demand. This is has more than doubled from the combined £3bn spent through 2019 and 2020. Balancing the grid cost billpayers…