National Oil Companies Aren’t Ready For The Energy Transition

Some of the world’s largest national oil companies (NOCs) have improved significantly their resilience to oil price slumps in the near future thanks to huge cash flows and profits in the past two years. But many of those companies face challenges in sustainability and ESG metrics due to governance issues, disclosures, and the lack of Scope 3 emission targets. That’s according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, which has recently added eight NOCs into its Corporate Resilience and Sustainability Indices and stacked them against the…