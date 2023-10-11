NATO Chief Warns Of Potential ‘Response’ To Sabotage Of Finland Pipeline

Finland and other Baltic countries are on high alert as a natural gas undersea pipeline leak was detected on Sunday from Finland to Estonia. EU officials already suspect the leak was caused by a ‘deliberate act of destruction,’ which fuels concerns about ‘Nordstream 2.0’ and Europe’s energy security ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter. On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with EU officials about the damage sustained on the 77-kilometer (48-mile) Balticconnector pipeline, first detected by one of the two pipeline operators,…