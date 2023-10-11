NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

President Alar Karis says Estonia is demanding answers for damage to a Baltic Sea gas pipeline running to Finland that the Baltic nation’s defense minister said was the result of “quite heavy force” that could have been caused by “mechanical impact.” Finland said it had raised its preparedness level on October 11 after damage was discovered to the Balticconnector pipeline over the weekend as an investigation into the incident continues amid suspicions it was caused by outside interference. “We know that the cause is not…